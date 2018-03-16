19912 Pacific Coast Highway

房产描述

Calif Bungalow, Single Family - Malibu, CA A spectacular California Bungalow with 53' of ocean frontage with views of Catalina, Queen's Necklace and San Monica Bay. This gated two-story beach house with high wood beam ceilings and wood floors offers a courtyard entry into the main level that includes a formal living room with rock fireplace, a skylight cook's kitchen with stone counters and breakfast bar, and a formal dining room, with a wall of triple French glass doors that open to a huge entertainer's deck. The sun-filled owner's bedroom with beautiful ocean views through walls of windows has French glass doors that open to the deck. The lower level has a huge bonus room with glass sliders that open to a wraparound wood deck with outdoor shower and direct beach access that's perfect for an office/den or media room. There are two additional bedrooms with glass sliders to the wood deck. Conveniently located to both the Westside and the center of Malibu.