高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Malibu, CA, United States - ¥22,142,922
免费询盘

Malibu, CA, 90265 - United States

19912 Pacific Coast Highway

约¥22,142,922
原货币价格 $3,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1754
    平方英尺

房产描述

Calif Bungalow, Single Family - Malibu, CA A spectacular California Bungalow with 53' of ocean frontage with views of Catalina, Queen's Necklace and San Monica Bay. This gated two-story beach house with high wood beam ceilings and wood floors offers a courtyard entry into the main level that includes a formal living room with rock fireplace, a skylight cook's kitchen with stone counters and breakfast bar, and a formal dining room, with a wall of triple French glass doors that open to a huge entertainer's deck. The sun-filled owner's bedroom with beautiful ocean views through walls of windows has French glass doors that open to the deck. The lower level has a huge bonus room with glass sliders that open to a wraparound wood deck with outdoor shower and direct beach access that's perfect for an office/den or media room. There are two additional bedrooms with glass sliders to the wood deck. Conveniently located to both the Westside and the center of Malibu.

上市日期: 2017年10月21日

MLS ID: 17282048

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker - Malibu West
代理经纪:
Chris Cortazzo
(310)589-2472

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker - Malibu West
代理经纪:
Chris Cortazzo
(310)589-2472

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_