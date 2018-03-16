24024 Malibu Road

房产描述

Lots and Land - Malibu, CA Amazing land development opportunity on Malibu Road where only a handful of 50 foot beach lots remain. This property has several reports done in the early 2000's and plans designed by one of modern day's most notable architect firms - Arya. Although approval was recommended by the planning commission for a 4,277 sq ft home with roof-top pool back in 2012, there are no active approvals now for the home designed. However, there is a considerable amount of work already done for a BUYER to utilize and start the approval process again. Located at the beginning of Malibu Road, the location couldn't be better. Situated right in front of the Colony surf break. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to build on one of Malibu's most coveted streets.