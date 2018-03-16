高端地产新闻
在售 - Malibu, CA, United States - ¥41,181,400
Malibu, CA, 90265 - United States

24024 Malibu Road

约¥41,181,400
原货币价格 $6,500,000
土地

详情

  • 4277
    平方英尺 (0.14 英亩)

房产描述

Lots and Land - Malibu, CA Amazing land development opportunity on Malibu Road where only a handful of 50 foot beach lots remain. This property has several reports done in the early 2000's and plans designed by one of modern day's most notable architect firms - Arya. Although approval was recommended by the planning commission for a 4,277 sq ft home with roof-top pool back in 2012, there are no active approvals now for the home designed. However, there is a considerable amount of work already done for a BUYER to utilize and start the approval process again. Located at the beginning of Malibu Road, the location couldn't be better. Situated right in front of the Colony surf break. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to build on one of Malibu's most coveted streets.

上市日期: 2017年10月18日

MLS ID: 17280872

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Union International
代理经纪:
Madison Hildebrand
(310)818-5788

