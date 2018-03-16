高端地产新闻
在售 - Malibu, CA, United States - ¥125,128,100
Malibu, CA, 90265 - United States

27777 Winding Way

约¥125,128,100
原货币价格 $19,750,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 10135
    平方英尺 (2.4 英亩)

房产描述

Villa, Single Family - Malibu, CA Inspired by Mediterranean country estates and homes from the South of France, La Vie en Rose was crafted to integrate seamlessly into the hillside with 270-degree views of rolling hills and the ocean. Ascend a lavender lined gated drive, pass trussed vining roses and mature olive trees to a 10-car circular motor court and the 2-story ocean view home with vintage pavers, French oak floors, mahogany doors and hand-troweled plaster walls. Enter the grand 2-story double-winding staircase entry to a formal living room w/fireplace, dining room, study and a chef's island kitchen that continues into a large family rm with fireplace - all opening to an expansive covered trellised patio and apx 2.7 acres of impeccably landscaped grounds with 75' waterfall infinity resort pool, N/S lighted tennis court, bocce court and multiple sitting areas for outdoor entertaining. The apx 1,750 sqft, 2nd level private ocean view owner's suite with 2-fireplaces, has 2-luxurious baths/closets and private deck.

上市日期: 2017年10月12日

MLS ID: 17279176

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker - Malibu West
代理经纪:
Chris Cortazzo
(310)589-2472

周边设施
