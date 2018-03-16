0 Ramera Motorway

房产描述

Lots and Land - Malibu, CA Ninety one acres in Malibu perched on the top of the Santa Monica Mountains overlooking Point Dume. Spectacular ocean views - and the mountain views are outstanding too with some lots enjoying Catalina and city light views. Enjoy peace, serenity, and privacy from this acreage approximately 2 ~ miles from PCH. The property consists of 7 parcels - each with a Certificate of Compliance. Paved access on a private road leads to the land. LVMWD is located in the road and through many of the parcels. One of the last large land offerings in Malibu - offering the ability to get away from it all while being only a 10 minute drive from beaches, shopping and schools. APNs in this offering are: 4465-062, 067, 068, 069 and 4465-005-042, 043 & 046.