房产描述

Lots and Land - Malibu, CA Four adjacent lots in a prime Malibu location. Finding multiple lots is a rare find for this town - ideal for building four homes, a large estate compound, vineyard estate or for exploring other possibilities. The owner did all the hard work decades ago - the lot division, final plat map, easements, grading, driveways, reports and drainage. Developers welcome - the properties are in an area of multi-million dollar estates. Only a half mile from PCH close to Point Dume shopping, restaurants, schools and world renowned Zuma Beach, the property has a large flat ocean view pad on the 2.9 acre lot and three additional one acre lots with gentle slopes and ocean views from select areas. With frontage on Kanan Road with a fire hydrant located in the street, this land is ready for someone to put their stamp on this section of Malibu. APNs and addresses included in this sale are: 6011, 6041, 6061 and 6111 Kanan Dume Road - APNs 4467-017-021, 022, 023, 024.