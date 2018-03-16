6962 Wildlife Road

房产描述

Single Family, Modern - Malibu, CA Secluded masterpiece by Ed Niles rises above the Pt Dume Bluffs. Gtd drive into rich canopy of trees. Former home of Johnny Carson, over 4 acres w/ beach access. Incredible wood & glass w/ vws of the Pacific. Light shines thru dbl triangular LR's 30ft glass clng & indoor arboretum. A copper & glass fplc flows into Asian lounge. FDR for refined entertaining or dine on bluff terrace w/ ocean vws, all served by chef's kitchen. Cascading waterfall extends to pool, sun deck, media room, bar/wine room & casual din rm. A luxe master suite fills the 2nd flr, exudes elegance. His onyx bathrm & wardrobe w/ pvt ofc. Her sumptuous bath & onyx tub, wardrobe, ocean terrace & sep ofc, creates the ultimate lifestyle. On Whitesands, 2 acres of manicured gardens, chmpship TC, pavilion w/ 2 bdrms, kitch, gym & locker rm & addtl gst hse. Amenities: sec ofc, mgr ofc, staff, elevator, laundry, garage+ motor court & staff lot. This Iconic property offers a rare combo of land, location, architecture & beauty.