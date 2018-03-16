高端地产新闻
在售 - Malibu, CA, United States - ¥41,181,400
免费询盘

Malibu, CA, 90265 - United States

6656 Dume Drive

约¥41,181,400
原货币价格 $6,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3893
    平方英尺 (1.56 英亩)

房产描述

Traditional, Single Family - Malibu, CA Located on idyllic Point Dume is this apx 3,893sf home and apx 1899sf guesthouse with beach rights to Riviera 3 and ocean/mountain views. The gated main house with high wood beam ceilings, offers a first floor formal living room with fireplace that's open to a formal dining room, a gourmet island kitchen open to a family room with glass sliders to an entertainer's/viewing deck, and a generous owner's suite with wraparound deck, two large closets and a tub/shower bath, four additional bedrooms, steam room, and three-car garage with guest parking. The lower en-suite bonus room, with private entrance, is perfect for a sixth bedroom or gym. The sun-filled guesthouse, with large covered porch entry, offers a first level fireplace great room with sitting and dining area, kitchen, and walls of glass with sliders that open to a huge entertainers/viewing deck, and two en-suite bedrooms with sliders to the deck. The lower level has a large en-suite master bedroom with two closets and bonus room.

上市日期: 2017年10月5日

MLS ID: 17276616

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker - Malibu West
代理经纪:
Chris Cortazzo
(310)589-2472

周边设施

