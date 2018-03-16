6656 Dume Drive

房产描述

Traditional, Single Family - Malibu, CA Located on idyllic Point Dume is this apx 3,893sf home and apx 1899sf guesthouse with beach rights to Riviera 3 and ocean/mountain views. The gated main house with high wood beam ceilings, offers a first floor formal living room with fireplace that's open to a formal dining room, a gourmet island kitchen open to a family room with glass sliders to an entertainer's/viewing deck, and a generous owner's suite with wraparound deck, two large closets and a tub/shower bath, four additional bedrooms, steam room, and three-car garage with guest parking. The lower en-suite bonus room, with private entrance, is perfect for a sixth bedroom or gym. The sun-filled guesthouse, with large covered porch entry, offers a first level fireplace great room with sitting and dining area, kitchen, and walls of glass with sliders that open to a huge entertainers/viewing deck, and two en-suite bedrooms with sliders to the deck. The lower level has a large en-suite master bedroom with two closets and bonus room.