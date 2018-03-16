高端地产新闻
在售 - Malibu, CA, United States - ¥56,386,840
Malibu, CA, 90265 - United States

31048 Broad Beach Rd

约¥56,386,840
原货币价格 $8,900,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4282
    平方英尺

房产描述

Single-Family Home, Modern - Malibu, CA Beachfront home with 40 feet of frontage and panoramic coastline and whitewater views on Malibu's exclusive, star-studded Broad Beach Road. Enter through a charming courtyard to find a cozy two-story four bedroom, four bath post and beam house. The main level features a large chef's kitchen with skylights above that send natural light throughout the main floor. An expansive entertainment area opens to a huge private oceanfront patio, perfect for entertaining and outdoor dining with an easy access window from the wet bar inside. Rare opportunity to acquire a property at this price on this prime section of Broad Beach.

上市日期: 2017年10月4日

MLS ID: 17-275912

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker - Malibu West
代理经纪:
Chris Cortazzo
(310)589-2472

周边设施

_