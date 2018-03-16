31048 Broad Beach Rd

房产描述

Single-Family Home, Modern - Malibu, CA Beachfront home with 40 feet of frontage and panoramic coastline and whitewater views on Malibu's exclusive, star-studded Broad Beach Road. Enter through a charming courtyard to find a cozy two-story four bedroom, four bath post and beam house. The main level features a large chef's kitchen with skylights above that send natural light throughout the main floor. An expansive entertainment area opens to a huge private oceanfront patio, perfect for entertaining and outdoor dining with an easy access window from the wet bar inside. Rare opportunity to acquire a property at this price on this prime section of Broad Beach.