24798 Brown Latigo

Mediterranean, Single Family - Malibu, CA Behind the gates of West Saddlepeak, this Ocean View Mediterranean has been wonderfully remodeled with finest materials. Stunning Chef's kitchen includes granite, Viking appliances and elegant designer touches. Multiple mature fruit trees and room for your own Chef's garden. Enjoy beautiful ocean, mountain and sunset views from almost every room. Living room and dinning room open to a large ocean view deck making this a great home for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Spa like master with it's own deck and relaxing claw foot tub will make you believe you are living in a Five Star Resort. Close to Calabasas and Malibu Beach. Currently Tenant Occupied.