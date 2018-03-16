高端地产新闻
在售 - Malibu, CA, United States - ¥13,906,642
Malibu, CA, 90265 - United States

24798 Brown Latigo

约¥13,906,642
原货币价格 $2,195,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3600
    平方英尺 (1.05 英亩)

房产描述

Mediterranean, Single Family - Malibu, CA Behind the gates of West Saddlepeak, this Ocean View Mediterranean has been wonderfully remodeled with finest materials. Stunning Chef's kitchen includes granite, Viking appliances and elegant designer touches. Multiple mature fruit trees and room for your own Chef's garden. Enjoy beautiful ocean, mountain and sunset views from almost every room. Living room and dinning room open to a large ocean view deck making this a great home for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Spa like master with it's own deck and relaxing claw foot tub will make you believe you are living in a Five Star Resort. Close to Calabasas and Malibu Beach. Currently Tenant Occupied.

上市日期: 2017年9月28日

MLS ID: 17274352

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker - Malibu Colony
代理经纪:
Lynda Marsolek
(310)994-1782

周边设施

