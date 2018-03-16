98 Ennisclare Drive W

Custom residence with unparalleled craftsmanship, crafted and distinctive interior details, a true one of a kind, luxurious home on one of Oakvilles most prestigious streets. Offering approximately 11,000 square feet of finished living space with the richness of bookmatched marble, detailed millwork, marble staircase exuding quality and privilege. Every detail was meticulously calculated to ensure upmost in luxury with 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms! Only the best materials and craftsmanship were used throughout. 12 foot ceilings, book matched heated Statuario marble imported from Italy and beautiful plaster mouldings are featured throughout the entire main floor. Upper level boasts 11 foot ceilings, and 4 bedrooms with ensuites. Relax in the master bedroom with gas fireplace, walk in closet, herringbone floors, and spectacular 6 piece ensuite. Take the elevator down to the amazing lower level with 10 foot ceilings, wine cellar, cigar room, nanny suite, wet bar, rec room, theatre, gym & spa. The rear yard features covered terrace and fully fenced yard with mature trees. So much natural light and well-appointed details - the list is endless and you must see it for yourself!

Additional Property Details