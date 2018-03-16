高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Sanibel, FL, United States - ¥7,571,042
免费询盘

Sanibel, FL, 33957 - United States

205 Hurricane Ln

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 3060
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located directly across from the Gulf of Mexico, this Olde Florida style home fronts prestigious West Gulf Drive and is accessed on Hurricane Lane. Rare four level home (3,060 sf under air) with an updated kitchen, large living/dining areas, screened lanai, large master with separate seating area and generous bathroom, two guest bedrooms, deck off living area and top floor with a peak of the Gulf. Enclosed lower level, laundry room, private setting and steps to deeded beach access. Offered mostly furnished. Location! Location!
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 217069502

联系方式

经纪公司：
VIP REALTY GROUP, INC
代理经纪:
Jim Hall
239-850-3344

联系方式

经纪公司：
VIP REALTY GROUP, INC
代理经纪:
Jim Hall
239-850-3344

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_