205 Hurricane Ln

Located directly across from the Gulf of Mexico, this Olde Florida style home fronts prestigious West Gulf Drive and is accessed on Hurricane Lane. Rare four level home (3,060 sf under air) with an updated kitchen, large living/dining areas, screened lanai, large master with separate seating area and generous bathroom, two guest bedrooms, deck off living area and top floor with a peak of the Gulf. Enclosed lower level, laundry room, private setting and steps to deeded beach access. Offered mostly furnished. Location! Location!

Additional Property Details