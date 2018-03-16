高端地产新闻
在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥18,056,460
Naples, FL, 34108 - United States

122 Caribbean Rd

约¥18,056,460
原货币价格 $2,850,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 5500
    平方英尺

房产描述

A private park like setting with everything the discerning Pine Ridge resident is looking for. This custom built estate home sits on an oversized corner lot of 1.27 acres with fantastic landscaping, pool, spa, outdoor screened lanai with built in kitchen, authentic chickee hut, tennis court and large green space. This estate was designed perfectly for entertaining and everyday family living. This home features 6 bedrooms w/ 5 en suite, 5 full bathrooms and 2 half baths, 3 car garage, media room, large den, gourmet kitchen with open great room and walk in pantry and extended breakfast bar, breakfast room with bay windows, large master with custom closets, formal dining room, bar, marble floors and much more. The first floor luxury master suite with sitting room overlooks the tranquil grounds and pool area with his and her closets. Pine Ridge is a rural setting centered in the middle of Naples close to Waterside Shops, Mercato, dining and the famous sugar sand beaches on the Gulf of Mexico.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 217065581

联系方式

经纪公司：
Gulf Coast International Properties
代理经纪:
Gulf Coast International Properties
239-434-2558

周边设施

周边设施
