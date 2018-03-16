122 Caribbean Rd

A private park like setting with everything the discerning Pine Ridge resident is looking for. This custom built estate home sits on an oversized corner lot of 1.27 acres with fantastic landscaping, pool, spa, outdoor screened lanai with built in kitchen, authentic chickee hut, tennis court and large green space. This estate was designed perfectly for entertaining and everyday family living. This home features 6 bedrooms w/ 5 en suite, 5 full bathrooms and 2 half baths, 3 car garage, media room, large den, gourmet kitchen with open great room and walk in pantry and extended breakfast bar, breakfast room with bay windows, large master with custom closets, formal dining room, bar, marble floors and much more. The first floor luxury master suite with sitting room overlooks the tranquil grounds and pool area with his and her closets. Pine Ridge is a rural setting centered in the middle of Naples close to Waterside Shops, Mercato, dining and the famous sugar sand beaches on the Gulf of Mexico.

Additional Property Details