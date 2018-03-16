高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥19,950,804
免费询盘

Naples, FL, 34102 - United States

740 Banyan Blvd

约¥19,950,804
原货币价格 $3,149,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4715
    平方英尺

房产描述

InteriorInterior Features: Wired for Cable, Laundry Tub, Pantry, Smoke Detectors, Surround Sound Wired, Tray Ceiling, Volume Ceiling, Walk-In ClosetAppliances: Automatic Garage Door, Cooktop, Dishwasher, Disposal, Double Oven, Dryer, Grill - Gas, Microwave, Refrigerator with Icemaker, Security System, Self-Cleaning Oven, Smoke Detector, Wall Oven, Washer, Wine CoolerFlooring: Carpet, Tile, WoodRoomsbathroomsTotal Bathrooms: 5Full Bathrooms: 4Half Bathrooms: 1Master Bathroom: Dual Sinks, Multiple Shower Headsother roomsKitchen: Gas Available, Island, Walk-In PantryDining Room: Dining - Family, Eat-in KitchenOther Room 2: Great RoomAdditional InformationShared Amenities: NonePool: YesPrivate Pool: YesPool Description: Below Ground, Heated GasPrivate Spa: YesSpa Description: Below Ground, Heated GasExteriorExterior Features: Built-In Grill, Outdoor Kitchen, Automatic SprinklerParkingAttached garage: YesGarage Spaces: 3Parking Features: 2+ Spaces, Circle Drive, Driveway PavedGarage Description: Attached
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 217059356

联系方式

经纪公司：
Gulf Coast International Properties
代理经纪:
Gulf Coast International Properties
239-434-2558

联系方式

经纪公司：
Gulf Coast International Properties
代理经纪:
Gulf Coast International Properties
239-434-2558

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_