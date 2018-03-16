45 First Street

Sophisticated luxury on one of Oakvilles most desired streets just steps to the Lake. Designed by Muskoka Living Interiors this home exudes style around every corner. With over 8,500 sq. ft. of total living space this home has something for everyone. A unique take on a classic floor plan. The main floor allows for comfortable everyday family living, while also being perfectly set up for those who love to entertain. The custom kitchen features an oversize island and high end appliances including a stylish La Cornue range. Open your massive floor to ceiling sliding glass doors for 775 sq. ft. of additional outdoor living space. The second level landing is a unique architectural masterpiece with massive sky lights and stunning built-in mirrors. The one of a kind master suite is highlighted by his & her walk-in closets with custom built-in shelving, a private balcony and a unique ensuite. Four additional bedrooms all have ensuite access. The lower level comes complete with a separate yoga and exercise studio as well as plenty of media/entertaining space. A sixth bedroom with ensuite as well as a walk-up to the backyard is found here. This custom-built home is perfectly situated just 3 homes away from the Lake, steps to downtown Oakville and conveniently located close to some of the best private and public schools in Oakville. With custom millwork in every corner, this home is meticulously designed and built with the highest standards in mind. $6,700,000

Additional Property Details