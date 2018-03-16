高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Assonet, MA, United States - ¥6,969,160
免费询盘

Assonet, MA, 02702 - United States

100 Narrows Rd

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4412
    平方英尺

房产描述

PARADISE FOUND. Exquisite Waterfront Property located in Shepherd's Cove Estates, Assonet's Hidden Gem... Your Holiday Guests will be Impressed when they pull up to this Home!! Double Front to Back, Grand Master Bedrooms (Both with On-Suites) have Breathtaking Water Views of Shepherd's Cove from the rooms and from Captivating Juliette Balconies! The 1000+ sq ft Master even has it's own Living Room Area complete with the Stunning Views of the Assonet River, a Romantic Double Sided Fireplace and Huge Master Bathroom... This Opulent Home offers Hardwood Flooring throughout most all rooms of the first floor. The Beautiful and Scenic Eat-in Kitchen opens to the Double Tiered Deck to capture every Breathtaking View... Heated 40'x25' in ground pool is yet another Place of Serenity once summer rolls around again. Shared Boat Ramp gives you Ease of Access right from this home to take your Boat in and out for the Boating Season. Finished part of Lower Level includes a Fabulous Game Room!!
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 72254621

联系方式

经纪公司：
Jack Conway Realtors, Lakeville
代理经纪:
Jack Conway Realtors, Lakeville
(508)946-2290

联系方式

经纪公司：
Jack Conway Realtors, Lakeville
代理经纪:
Jack Conway Realtors, Lakeville
(508)946-2290

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_