A move-in ready home with wonderful potential, in a triple mint location. A terrific 17 Forest Road is a four bedroom home with great flow, beautiful light, and the advantages of being on a quiet street only minutes from the village, and steps to the beach. The light-filled and spacious home has large den/living room with fireplace, formal living area, sun room, custom kitchen, dining area, laundry room, heated pool, stone patios and is down the street from the bay beach. You can't go wrong with an investment on this street, where homes worth tens of millions of dollars are just across the way.