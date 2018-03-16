高端地产新闻
在售 - North Haven, NY, United States - ¥9,503,400
North Haven, NY, 11963 - United States

17 Forest Road

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2550
    平方英尺 (0.81 平方英尺)

房产描述

A move-in ready home with wonderful potential, in a triple mint location. A terrific 17 Forest Road is a four bedroom home with great flow, beautiful light, and the advantages of being on a quiet street only minutes from the village, and steps to the beach. The light-filled and spacious home has large den/living room with fireplace, formal living area, sun room, custom kitchen, dining area, laundry room, heated pool, stone patios and is down the street from the bay beach. You can't go wrong with an investment on this street, where homes worth tens of millions of dollars are just across the way.

MLS ID: 12822

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
Mala Sander
631-899-0108

联系方式

