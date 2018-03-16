3565 N Ocean Boulevard

Rare direct oceanfront property with sweeping ocean views located directly across from the prestigious Gulf Stream School, affords the discerning buyer the opportunity to build a fabulous estate in one of the most exclusive communities in Palm Beach County. Sited on a high elevation overlooking the most pristine stretch of South Florida coast line this property with 110 feet of ocean frontage provides a remarkable canvas to bring your long awaited dream to life. Come visit and be inspired to design a one of a kind home or take advantage existing plans created by Randal Stofft