316 N Ocean Boulevard

Rare opportunity to purchase an iconic two story contemporary ocean estate during the pre-construction phase. Innovative in design and flawless in execution, this elegant waterfront estate features 7,099TSf, 5BR, 5.1BA, club room, master sitting room and loft. The estate is scheduled for completion in 2019 and provides the buyer with the opportunity to customize finishes and materials. The estate will be fit and finished using the latest in material selection and superb craftsmanship. For plans and details call Candace Friis 561.573.9966 or 561.371.700