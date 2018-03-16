高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Delray Beach, FL, United States - ¥63,324,322
Delray Beach, FL, 33483 - United States

316 N Ocean Boulevard

约¥63,324,322
原货币价格 $9,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 7099
    平方英尺

房产描述

Rare opportunity to purchase an iconic two story contemporary ocean estate during the pre-construction phase. Innovative in design and flawless in execution, this elegant waterfront estate features 7,099TSf, 5BR, 5.1BA, club room, master sitting room and loft. The estate is scheduled for completion in 2019 and provides the buyer with the opportunity to customize finishes and materials. The estate will be fit and finished using the latest in material selection and superb craftsmanship. For plans and details call Candace Friis 561.573.9966 or 561.371.700

MLS ID: 11195

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
Candace Friis
561-573-9966

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
