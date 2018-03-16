32 West Trail Road

房产描述

Escape to your very own private, parklike setting on 1.4 +/- peaceful acres in Southampton. This newly updated 3,000+/- sq. ft. home with four bedrooms and three and one-half baths sits high with a rolling lawn leading to the heated freeform gunite pool, spa, all-weather tennis court and basketball. On the open first floor, with all new hardwood floors, is a bright living room, eat-in kitchen with high cathedral ceilings and stainless steel appliances and an adjacent formal dining area. Additional amenities include a fireplace, all new window and door trim and a two-car garage. In the finished lower level is an amazing sauna room with a full bath, plus a media area, lounge, exercise room and bedroom. Excellent price for all that is offered. Here are some facts of interest for 32 West Trail, one may find helpful in making their decision. Distances from 32 West Trail to points of interest in neighboring villages: Peconic Marina - 1.3 miles, 5 minutes; Peconic Bay Ave - 1.3 miles, 4 minutes; Golden Pear, Southampton - 6.9 miles, 16 minutes; Little Plains Beach, Southampton - 8.8 miles, 20 minutes; Hampton Coffee, Water Mill - 4.1 mile, 10 minutes; Flying Point Beach, Water Mill - 6.4 miles, 16 minutes; Grindstone Coffee and Donuts, Sag Harbor - 6.6 miles, 17 minutes; Long Beach, Sag Harbor - 5.9 miles, 13 minutes; Candy Kitchen, Bridgehampton - 6.1 miles, 15 minutes; Ocean Road Beach, Bridgehampton - 7.6 miles, 18 minutes.