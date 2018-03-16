270 Ferry Road

房产描述

First time offering in North Haven, Sag Harbor. The Windmill House, once part of an expansive farm in North Haven, is sited on over 3 acres with mature landscaping and lush gardens. This picturesque family compound features a 4,600 sq. ft. custom-built Traditional home, separate pool house and a heated gunite pool. The gracious front porch of the main house opens to a bright two-story foyer with high ceilings. The first floor offers a living room with fireplace, formal dining room, spacious vaulted great room, open, gourmet kitchen with room to dine and a powder room. The large first floor master suite opens to its own back deck. Vaulted tray beadboard ceilings with recessed lighting throughout the main floor. The first-floor mudroom with office area and laundry connects to the oversized 2 car garage. The second-floor features 3 en suite bedrooms, with a bonus room / fifth bedroom and half-bath, plus a large cedar closet for additional storage. The lower level can be finished as desired providing an additional 2,300 sq. ft. of living space. A covered deck runs the length of the back of the house overlooking the pool and windmill. Additional amenities include a separate Pool House with full bath, living area, wet bar, laundry and bonus space, plus 2 outdoor showers. The original windmill from the family farm completes this rare North Haven opportunity. Enjoy access to Village Tennis along with bay beach access, ideal for boating, kayaking, paddle boarding, all conveniently located minutes from Sag Harbor Village restaurants, shopping and beaches.