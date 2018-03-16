Aspen, Colorado, 81611 - United States

房产描述

This is the premier lot on the Roaring Fork River in Aspen! The home has approximately 1300 square feet of decks at the river's edge which cannot be replicated today based on the current code. With a private entrance mature landscaping and the ability to add FAR this home has many possibilities. The property has unprecedented views of Aspen Mountain the Stillwater Open Space and the White River National Forest. With proximity to both downtown Aspen as well as numerous hiking and biking trails this home is a must see. The lot was handpicked by the President of the Aspen Institute to build his own home in the 1970's.