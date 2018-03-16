高端地产新闻
在售 - Aspen, Colorado, United States - ¥75,361,962
Aspen, Colorado, 81611 - United States

约¥75,361,962
原货币价格 $11,895,000
  • 17785.0
    平方英尺

This is the premier lot on the Roaring Fork River in Aspen! The home has approximately 1300 square feet of decks at the river's edge which cannot be replicated today based on the current code. With a private entrance mature landscaping and the ability to add FAR this home has many possibilities. The property has unprecedented views of Aspen Mountain the Stillwater Open Space and the White River National Forest. With proximity to both downtown Aspen as well as numerous hiking and biking trails this home is a must see. The lot was handpicked by the President of the Aspen Institute to build his own home in the 1970's.

MLS ID: 151550

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Amy Doherty
970.925.8810

