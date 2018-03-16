高端地产新闻
在售 - Aspen, Colorado, United States - ¥21,509,362
Aspen, Colorado, 81611 - United States

1220 Mountain View Drive

约¥21,509,362
原货币价格 $3,395,000
其他

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2776
    平方英尺 (17400.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Cheerful Aspen home with a large fenced yard front and back and great deck space for outdoor living. 2 bedroom with option to convert family room to a third. Morning sun streams in from large wall of living room windows with up front views of Aspen Mtn and Highlands Bowl. One level living could easily be ADA accesable. The home offers lots of possibilities with the current configuration of his and hers offices a work/shop space and a 2 car garage. Duplex lot not a part of a sub division water rights included.

MLS ID: 151566

