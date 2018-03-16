高端地产新闻
在售 - Palm Beach, FL, United States - ¥47,485,322
Palm Beach, FL, 33480 - United States

412 Brazilian Avenue

约¥47,485,322
原货币价格 $7,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5086
    平方英尺 (8560.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Brand New Transitional Modern home with a guesthouse located in the heart of town. The main house is comprised of 4 bedrooms all with en suite baths featuring New Ravenna mosaic tiles and white thassos marble. Main living areas feature wide plank white oak floors with oversized windows allowing in abundant natural light. Kitchen features Mystery White marble island with duel sinks duel dishwashers and Wolf appliances. Guesthouse features a library with wet bar and refrigeration along with an upstairs guest suite.

MLS ID: RX-10380633

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Gary Pohrer
561.655.8600

周边设施

周边设施
