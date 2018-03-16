412 Brazilian Avenue

房产描述

Brand New Transitional Modern home with a guesthouse located in the heart of town. The main house is comprised of 4 bedrooms all with en suite baths featuring New Ravenna mosaic tiles and white thassos marble. Main living areas feature wide plank white oak floors with oversized windows allowing in abundant natural light. Kitchen features Mystery White marble island with duel sinks duel dishwashers and Wolf appliances. Guesthouse features a library with wet bar and refrigeration along with an upstairs guest suite.