在售 - Boca Raton, FL, United States - ¥8,236,280
Boca Raton, FL, 33432 - United States

400 Spanish Trail

约¥8,236,280
原货币价格 $1,300,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3485
    平方英尺 (14874.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Build your dream estate among homes ranging from 10 to 25 million. Property is an oversized corner lot stretching from Fern to Lake Drive steps to the beach and Palmetto Park Roads shops and restaurants. Lot is more than 14 400 square feet. ''As Is'' contracts only with right for inspections and with supporting riders. Information is deemed to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Owner occupied please do not walk lot without appointment. Proof of funds with any cash offer and pre qualification letter with any financing offer. Exceptional opportunity in one of Boca Raton's most prestigious seaside enclaves. Dogs on premises owner occupied do not walk property without appointment.

MLS ID: RX-10381253

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
John List
561.245.2635

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
