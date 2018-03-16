400 Spanish Trail

房产描述

Build your dream estate among homes ranging from 10 to 25 million. Property is an oversized corner lot stretching from Fern to Lake Drive steps to the beach and Palmetto Park Roads shops and restaurants. Lot is more than 14 400 square feet. ''As Is'' contracts only with right for inspections and with supporting riders. Information is deemed to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Owner occupied please do not walk lot without appointment. Proof of funds with any cash offer and pre qualification letter with any financing offer. Exceptional opportunity in one of Boca Raton's most prestigious seaside enclaves. Dogs on premises owner occupied do not walk property without appointment.