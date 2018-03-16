房产描述

Tucked away in the heart of Gulf Stream 3011 Polo Drive is sure to please with sensational curb appeal and spacious backyard complete with new pool and pool house. The home is situated on an expansive parcel and features a great floor plan for both festive gatherings and quiet moments. The living areas offer stunning views of the grounds and easy access to the pool and backyard via French doors. The master wing has sliders to the covered patio a master bath with dressing area and roomy sitting area that could serve as a private office. There are two guest bedrooms in the main house and a pool house with full cabana bath that could easily serve as a one bedroom guest house. Just north of Delray Beach two blocks from Gulf Stream School and the ocean this is the perfect seaside home.