在售 - Gulf Stream, FL, United States - ¥50,653,122
Gulf Stream, FL, 33483 - United States

1200 Ocean Boulevard

约¥50,653,122
原货币价格 $7,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 9.5
    浴室 (8 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 9399
    平方英尺

房产描述

Situated on 2.63 acres across from the Atlantic Ocean and just north of Delray Beach's Atlantic Avenue Lemon Hill is a grand waterfront estate designed by society architect Marion Sims Wyeth. The private compound offers a main house guest and caretaker houses resort style pool and sprawling grounds overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. Perfect for entertaining the property has seven bedrooms graceful spiral staircase formal living and dining rooms cypress paneled library coffered ceiling loggia elevator and expansive kitchen and breakfast room. Lemon Hill honors the genius of Wyeth's architecture proudly taking its place amongst his other masterpieces including Palm Beach's Mar A Lago Honolulu's Shangri La and the Florida Governor's Mansion.

MLS ID: RX-10380926

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Nicholas Malinosky
561.278.5570

