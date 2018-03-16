高端地产新闻
在售 - Venice, CA, United States - ¥18,975,122
Venice, CA, 90291 - United States

810 Superba Ave

约¥18,975,122
原货币价格 $2,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2162
    平方英尺 (3148.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Remodeled Venice Beach Cottage blocks from Abbot Kinney. This modern cottage designed by Barbara Bestor creates the perfect blend of charm and style offering 3 bedrooms plus a den and 2 full baths. Incredible curb appeal the grassy front yard is enclosed by a picturesque white picket fence. The open floor plan living room dining room and kitchen are bathed in sunlight through skylights and a wall of glass that opens to the outdoor entertaining spaces. A stunning breezeway with floor to ceiling windows leads to split level section. Upstairs contains the chic master bedroom with a private staircase that leads to loft/office and rooftop deck a full bath and a 2nd bedroom with its own lofted space. The 3rd bedroom and 2nd full bath are on the main level while a large den laundry room and 1 car garage are on the bottom level. On one of the best streets in Venice close to the beach and only a few blocks from shopping/dining on famed Abbot Kinney the location is unbeatable.

MLS ID: 17287202

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Juliette Hohnen
310.595.3888

