高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Los Angeles (city), CA, United States - ¥19,006,793
免费询盘

Los Angeles (city), CA, 90068 - United States

3203 Canyon Lake Dr

约¥19,006,793
原货币价格 $2,999,999
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4652
    平方英尺 (11657.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Lake Hollywood Estates!! The inspiration of designer Stacey Vuduris delivers a chic modern take on a classic California traditional home. Filled with details which include Ann Sacks tiles 7 french oak flooring Thermador appliances this is a grand masterpiece with a bespoke touch. At 4 600 sq ft 5 bedrooms 6 bathrooms office full laundry room and an amazing great room the possibilities to entertain family and friends are endless. Relax by the pool gazing up at the unobstructed view of the Hollywood sign. BBQ's lake views walk through the doors and be transported into an environment that oozes of chic impeccable taste.

MLS ID: 17287462

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Craig White
310.595.3888

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Craig White
310.595.3888

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_