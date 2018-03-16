3203 Canyon Lake Dr

房产描述

Lake Hollywood Estates!! The inspiration of designer Stacey Vuduris delivers a chic modern take on a classic California traditional home. Filled with details which include Ann Sacks tiles 7 french oak flooring Thermador appliances this is a grand masterpiece with a bespoke touch. At 4 600 sq ft 5 bedrooms 6 bathrooms office full laundry room and an amazing great room the possibilities to entertain family and friends are endless. Relax by the pool gazing up at the unobstructed view of the Hollywood sign. BBQ's lake views walk through the doors and be transported into an environment that oozes of chic impeccable taste.