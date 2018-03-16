4 Long Ridge Road

房产描述

Newly Renovated 1930's Historic Property in the heart of Beautiful Redding Center along the Manhattan bound train line. This Mid Century building features 5500SF of updated private 2 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Baths on 3/4 acres. Location zoned for neighborhood/service areas on 2 tax lots with 600SF adjacent cottage for additional storage or mixed use. Additionally property has many upgrades including new roof furnace a/c in 2011 and well pump/water tank in 2016. This One of a Kind Investment Property has two separate parcels and charming cottage awaiting the right buyer! Come tour this turnkey Modern style property and discover endless possibilities!