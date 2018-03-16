高端地产新闻
在售 - Redding, Connecticut, United States - ¥7,919,500
免费询盘

Redding, Connecticut, 6896 - United States

4 Long Ridge Road

约¥7,919,500
原货币价格 $1,250,000

详情

  • 5500
    平方英尺

房产描述

Newly Renovated 1930's Historic Property in the heart of Beautiful Redding Center along the Manhattan bound train line. This Mid Century building features 5500SF of updated private 2 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Baths on 3/4 acres. Location zoned for neighborhood/service areas on 2 tax lots with 600SF adjacent cottage for additional storage or mixed use. Additionally property has many upgrades including new roof furnace a/c in 2011 and well pump/water tank in 2016. This One of a Kind Investment Property has two separate parcels and charming cottage awaiting the right buyer! Come tour this turnkey Modern style property and discover endless possibilities!

MLS ID: 170031376

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Frank Palombo
203.622.4900

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
