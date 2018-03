房产描述

Also Known As The Beehive Cottages Is A One Of A Kind. This Double Lot Allows You To Build A 6 000 Square Foot Dream Home With Pool Overlooking Moriches Bay And 160 Feet Of Sandy Continue To Use The Thriving Seasonal Business Of 8 Pre Existing Non Conforming Charming Cottages. The Bay Front Cottages Offer Guests Direct Ocean Access.