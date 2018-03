房产描述

Ideal Hamptons Home On A Private Peaceful & Park Like 1.4 Acres. This 3 000 Sq.Ft. Home Has 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths & Sits High With A Rolling Lawn Leading To A Heated Free Form Gunite Pool Spa & All Weather Tennis/Basketball Court. With A Large Elevated Deck Overlooking The Backyard & Ground Floor Patio Just Outside Of A Large Entertainment/Family Floor With Sauna.