房产描述

Idyllic Historic Home On Bellport Lane With Views Of The Marina And Bay. This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Features An Eat In Kitchen Surrounded By Beautiful French Doors That Connect To An Inviting Deck With Pergola And Partial Water Views. Features Living Room W/Wood Fireplace Den 1/2 Bath And Four Season Porch With Water Views Are All On The First Floor.