4901 Sanctuary Lane

Dramatic 2- Story, Contemporary Sanctuary estate, on an interior, private lot. Updated wood and marble floors plus all new designer baths. Chef's kitchen with over-sized center island. New roof replaced in 2014, all newer: hurricane garage doors, hot water heater, window treatments, central vacuum system, washer, dryer and 3 AC units. Accordion shutters on all windows and doors, spacious resort-style open pool and patio. Estate features 3- full bedrooms with private baths, plus loft/office or 4th bedroom......