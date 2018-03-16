高端地产新闻
在售 - Boca Raton, United States - ¥11,182,334
免费询盘

Boca Raton, 33431 - United States

4901 Sanctuary Lane

约¥11,182,334
原货币价格 $1,765,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5294
    平方英尺 (0.38 英亩)

房产描述

Dramatic 2- Story, Contemporary Sanctuary estate, on an interior, private lot. Updated wood and marble floors plus all new designer baths. Chef's kitchen with over-sized center island. New roof replaced in 2014, all newer: hurricane garage doors, hot water heater, window treatments, central vacuum system, washer, dryer and 3 AC units. Accordion shutters on all windows and doors, spacious resort-style open pool and patio. Estate features 3- full bedrooms with private baths, plus loft/office or 4th bedroom......

MLS ID: RX-10381918

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX ADVANTAGE PLUS
代理经纪:
Grace Ann Noethen
(561) 289-9294

