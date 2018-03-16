67 Paseo Del La Luz

Best for the value! Agents, pls read notes. This villa makes timeless artistic statement while offering every amenity for classic Californian indoor-outdoor living and entertaining. Equally livable and luxurious from the moment you step on the property the design emanates elegance with natural limestone columns and shimmering fountains set against a deep-blue ocean backdrop. Sense of pride and attention brought to its every detail. Tony Ashai, worldwide famed architect aimed to create the ideal combination of elegance, cutting-age technology and quality construction placed in one of the most enviable locations imaginable. Magnificent double staircase adds an extra touch of elegance. Oceanic panorama is seen through floor-to-ceiling windows and doors from almost all rooms leading to expansive patios. Both formal and informal dining areas lend themselves to any type of soiree, whether a full dinner party or just a casual evening of appetizers and drinks at the family bar. As the hub of any home, the kitchen cannot be overlooked alone with large butler's quarters with another stove fridge and state of art equipment so have TWO kitchens. Home theater equipped with latest tech and big screen. Library is a haven for relaxation. Or spend an hour in your own private gym. Pool/spa area is perfectly suited for relaxing in the sun, while the covered patio offers more views of the glimmering pool framed by the home's hallmark columns and arches. Buit-in outdoor kitchen and BBQ. Huge yard