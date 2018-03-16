高端地产新闻
在售 - Crystal Beach, United States - ¥6,493,990
Crystal Beach, 77650 - United States

956 Sailfish

约¥6,493,990
原货币价格 $1,025,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 2822
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beachfront home w/ simple and elegant decor. Sleeps 21. Has fabulous view of the beach and spectacular fishing! 7 bedrooms including a children's bunk room that sleeps 9. 23 ft wide 51 ft long combines kitchen/breakfast room, dining and living room. Large kitchen with pantry and huge island with seating. Formal dining and living room with built-ins. Large 1 car garage, plenty of extra parking. Would be a great wedding venue or for special events. Wonderful family home for your friends and family. Buyout lot in front. Community swimming pool.

MLS ID: 20173064

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX ON THE WATER - BOLIVAR
代理经纪:
Jeanie Turk
(409) 893-0670

