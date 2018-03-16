956 Sailfish

Beachfront home w/ simple and elegant decor. Sleeps 21. Has fabulous view of the beach and spectacular fishing! 7 bedrooms including a children's bunk room that sleeps 9. 23 ft wide 51 ft long combines kitchen/breakfast room, dining and living room. Large kitchen with pantry and huge island with seating. Formal dining and living room with built-ins. Large 1 car garage, plenty of extra parking. Would be a great wedding venue or for special events. Wonderful family home for your friends and family. Buyout lot in front. Community swimming pool.