3134 Cherokee Road

Beautiful 20+/- acres estate. Used as a successful events/wedding venue since 2005. The owners reside in the residence. The grand, southern style home has beautiful woodwork and hardwood floors throughout. Each room has a fireplace (2 gas and 5 wood). All rooms are over sized and the home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with the master bedroom on the main floor. RUTT custom kitchen cabinets (from Pennsylvania). The outside of the home has a beautiful entertaining space with a saltwater pool (new liner 2017), pergola, covered tile lanai off the kitchen with a massive outside fireplace. The lower level has 2,400 sq. ft., bathroom, heat/AC, and a separate entrance. It is ready to be finished into more living space or apartment. Other areas of this unique property include a gazebo by the creek and flowing pond, 2 large barns (not your typical barns), and the 4,000 sq. ft. pavilion with catering kitchen, restrooms, and a gorgeous stone fireplace. It has beautiful views of the pond, vineyard, plus Cherokee and Buffalo Mountains. This property is perfect to continue as a business, horse farm, or private residence. With stunning mountain views, this property has all the privacy you desire with a convenient location and only county taxes. Many furnishings for the home are negotiable as well as all the tables, chairs, linens, and entertaining items with the pavilion.