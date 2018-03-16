1385 Ky-56 B

Equestrian Estate with stone manor house. This unique and stately home is built for entertaining with 5 bedrooms and features a rustic family room with a soaring stone fireplace and trussed ceiling with ancient beams. There is a formal den with exotic wood paneling and an enormous great room with second kitchen, billiard room and dramatic fireplace with French imported mantle. Inground pool for summer fun and entertaining. The barn is heated and features 15 stalls, breeding/collection shed, labs, CCTV, 2 offices, exam area & attached indoor arena. Has been used as a top notch horse breeding facility with USDA approved breeding lab. However it would be an ideal gentleman's farm for the amateur who wants a high quality barn for their own high quality horses. Additional land can be purchased