3610 Columbine Circle

Foxcroft French Provincial stunner. No detail has been overlooked,this home has been expertly designed and exudes luxury. Enjoy the dream kitchen, that boasts Dacor appliances, rare Brazilian marble and the finest finishes. High ceilings, heavy moldings, gorgeous wood floors and so many designer touches. Relax on the sprawling terrace and take in the lush landscaping or host a party no one will forget. This home is surely one of the most prestigious homes in Charlotte, once you have stepped inside you will truly appreciate it's brilliance.