在售 - Charlotte, United States - ¥12,284,728
Charlotte, 28211 - United States

3610 Columbine Circle

约¥12,284,728
原货币价格 $1,939,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 8304
    平方英尺 (1.02 英亩)

房产描述

Foxcroft French Provincial stunner. No detail has been overlooked,this home has been expertly designed and exudes luxury. Enjoy the dream kitchen, that boasts Dacor appliances, rare Brazilian marble and the finest finishes. High ceilings, heavy moldings, gorgeous wood floors and so many designer touches. Relax on the sprawling terrace and take in the lush landscaping or host a party no one will forget. This home is surely one of the most prestigious homes in Charlotte, once you have stepped inside you will truly appreciate it's brilliance.

MLS ID: 3338454

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX EXCLUSIVE
代理经纪:
Sarah DeFrances
7049961719

