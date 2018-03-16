高端地产新闻
在售 - Loudon, United States - ¥8,204,602
免费询盘

Loudon, 37774 - United States

628 Tanasi Lane

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5910
    平方英尺 (0.59 英亩)

房产描述

REDUCED.. Beautiful Lakefront Home with Easy Walk to Dock - Lake Views from most rooms, Dock, Deck, Patio, This Beautiful Custom Brick Home has an Open Floor Plan (3) Fireplaces, Covered Boat Dock (10,000 lb lift) (Easy Walk to Dock, NO STEPS), 2 x 6 Construction, Beautiful Paver Circular Driveway, Main Level: Master Bedroom,Office,Dining Room,Breakfast Area,Large Sun Room, Kitchen, Living Room, Butler Pantry, Laundry, ( Brazilian Cherry Floors, Extensive Crown Molding, Trey Ceiling, Custom Cherry Cabinets, Gorgeous Light Fixtures, Central Vacuum, Three Heating and Cooling Units, Lower Level: 3 Bedrooms (one a master suite), 2 Full Bathrooms, Large Family room with Large Kitchen, 2nd Laundry Room, Workshop, 2nd Level: Very Large Bonus Room, too much to mention. Visit this Beautiful Hom

MLS ID: 1022621

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PREFERRED PROPERTIES, INC.
代理经纪:
Barbie Hintz
8652241867

