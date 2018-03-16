628 Tanasi Lane

REDUCED.. Beautiful Lakefront Home with Easy Walk to Dock - Lake Views from most rooms, Dock, Deck, Patio, This Beautiful Custom Brick Home has an Open Floor Plan (3) Fireplaces, Covered Boat Dock (10,000 lb lift) (Easy Walk to Dock, NO STEPS), 2 x 6 Construction, Beautiful Paver Circular Driveway, Main Level: Master Bedroom,Office,Dining Room,Breakfast Area,Large Sun Room, Kitchen, Living Room, Butler Pantry, Laundry, ( Brazilian Cherry Floors, Extensive Crown Molding, Trey Ceiling, Custom Cherry Cabinets, Gorgeous Light Fixtures, Central Vacuum, Three Heating and Cooling Units, Lower Level: 3 Bedrooms (one a master suite), 2 Full Bathrooms, Large Family room with Large Kitchen, 2nd Laundry Room, Workshop, 2nd Level: Very Large Bonus Room, too much to mention. Visit this Beautiful Hom