高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Sarasota, United States - ¥7,602,720
免费询盘

Sarasota, 34242 - United States

9119 Midnight Pass Rd

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2398
    平方英尺 (0.12 英亩)

房产描述

Great investment opportunity on the #1 beach in the nation or tear down and build your dream home with full bay views! This remodeled waterfront four-plex is across the street from the Turtle Beach pavilion and has private dockage for up to three boats. The two-story building consists of four one-bedroom, one bath units that are clean and well-maintained. Fish from the private dock or enjoy gorgeous Florida weather while watching the marine life. Ideally located across from the beach and the county boat ramp/kayak launch with direct access to the Intercoastal Waterway. This is an income producing property and you can find all the pertinent information under INCOME in the MLS.

MLS ID: A4201292

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX ALLIANCE GROUP
代理经纪:
Catherine Rustin

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX ALLIANCE GROUP
代理经纪:
Catherine Rustin

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_