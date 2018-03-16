9119 Midnight Pass Rd

Great investment opportunity on the #1 beach in the nation or tear down and build your dream home with full bay views! This remodeled waterfront four-plex is across the street from the Turtle Beach pavilion and has private dockage for up to three boats. The two-story building consists of four one-bedroom, one bath units that are clean and well-maintained. Fish from the private dock or enjoy gorgeous Florida weather while watching the marine life. Ideally located across from the beach and the county boat ramp/kayak launch with direct access to the Intercoastal Waterway. This is an income producing property and you can find all the pertinent information under INCOME in the MLS.