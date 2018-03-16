高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Palm Springs, CA, United States - ¥21,699,430
免费询盘

Palm Springs, CA, 92262 - United States

1090 Cielo Drive

约¥21,699,430
原货币价格 $3,425,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 3441
    平方英尺

房产描述

The Former Gabor Estate, resting on six acres of serene, peaceful, tranquility, atop Little Tuscany. This majestic property is one of a kind. Natural rock formations, mountains & jetliner views encompass the serenity of this location. Large, randomly shaped Quartz stone flooring generously flows in, & out the entire property. Gracious, 3 bedroom, 3.75 bath has 2 car garage plus additional parking on driveway. Dining & living room combo exudes opulence & is lavishly graced with original, imported crystal chandeliers. Floor to ceiling mirrors & sliding glass doors the entire length of the house take full advantage of these unsurpassed views. Sparkling, tiled pool & terrace is perfect for entertaining & splendid for memorable events. APN# 5040300017 is included in sale. This property has access thru an easement on Chino Canyon Rd.as well direct access on Cielo. Black wrought iron, coat of arms embellishments, stately pillars w/ gilded capitols add European elegance.

MLS ID: 217031388DA

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX CONSULTANTS
代理经纪:
Joan and Bob Ross

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX CONSULTANTS
代理经纪:
Joan and Bob Ross

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_