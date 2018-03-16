高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Wilderville, United States - ¥7,919,500
免费询盘

Wilderville, 97543 - United States

1091 Ingalls Lane

约¥7,919,500
原货币价格 $1,250,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3946
    平方英尺 (80.75 英亩)

房产描述

Breathtaking views of Rogue and Applegate valley with the River clearly in view from you patio. This is a one of a kind property. Total usable mountain top with a great access and amazing views. Total privacy comes with the view and yet close to town. The home is a masterpiece. Check out the floor to two story ceiling custom fireplace built by a true artisan. The commercial kitchen is such high quality with all the best appliances. There's an infinity pool outside and over 1000 foot pool house that has its own bedroom and kitchen making the real footage over 5000 feet. There is a nearly 3000 foot shop and RV barn allowing for total of 8 covered parking spaces plus fill size motor home and so much more. All this is just a few miles from town, shopping and the hospital. There is marketable timber too and together with the recent appraisal the value is obvious. The amenities list is so long call for more details.

MLS ID: 2982644

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX INTEGRITY
代理经纪:
Michael Masters
5416606006

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX INTEGRITY
代理经纪:
Michael Masters
5416606006

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_