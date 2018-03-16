1091 Ingalls Lane

Breathtaking views of Rogue and Applegate valley with the River clearly in view from you patio. This is a one of a kind property. Total usable mountain top with a great access and amazing views. Total privacy comes with the view and yet close to town. The home is a masterpiece. Check out the floor to two story ceiling custom fireplace built by a true artisan. The commercial kitchen is such high quality with all the best appliances. There's an infinity pool outside and over 1000 foot pool house that has its own bedroom and kitchen making the real footage over 5000 feet. There is a nearly 3000 foot shop and RV barn allowing for total of 8 covered parking spaces plus fill size motor home and so much more. All this is just a few miles from town, shopping and the hospital. There is marketable timber too and together with the recent appraisal the value is obvious. The amenities list is so long call for more details.