在售 - Wilderville, United States - ¥10,643,808
Wilderville, 97543 - United States

985 Elliott Creek Road

约¥10,643,808
原货币价格 $1,680,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4292
    平方英尺 (27.5 英亩)

房产描述

Elliot Creek runs through this gorgeous fully fenced 27.5 acres! Private gated entrance, beautifully landscaped yard, stone walkway, & rock fountain as you approach. Main home features open beam design, wood floors, Pella windows & doors, knotty alder, a gourmet kitchen with Thermadore commercial range, hood fan, & fridge. Downstairs is another kitchen & humidity controlled cedar lined wine cellar. In ground pool, large rock fireplace, stone entertaining area, perfect for events. Guest cabin with open beams, gas fireplace, full bath, washer/dryer hookups. 36x36 stable, 2 stalls, wash rack with HOT & cold water, 12x12 tack room, 50x100 covered arena, 50x100 corral. Gated fenced areas allow easy access to the pasture. 36x62 steel framed building, seasonal pond, 2 wells, 1.75 irrigated acres, access from your back yard to BLM that boarders several sides of property. 3 additional tax lots (40 acres) also available, contact agent for additional features, too many to list. Appointment only

MLS ID: 2979785

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX INTEGRITY
代理经纪:
Angela Hibbard
5415312686

