985 Elliott Creek Road

Elliot Creek runs through this gorgeous fully fenced 27.5 acres! Private gated entrance, beautifully landscaped yard, stone walkway, & rock fountain as you approach. Main home features open beam design, wood floors, Pella windows & doors, knotty alder, a gourmet kitchen with Thermadore commercial range, hood fan, & fridge. Downstairs is another kitchen & humidity controlled cedar lined wine cellar. In ground pool, large rock fireplace, stone entertaining area, perfect for events. Guest cabin with open beams, gas fireplace, full bath, washer/dryer hookups. 36x36 stable, 2 stalls, wash rack with HOT & cold water, 12x12 tack room, 50x100 covered arena, 50x100 corral. Gated fenced areas allow easy access to the pasture. 36x62 steel framed building, seasonal pond, 2 wells, 1.75 irrigated acres, access from your back yard to BLM that boarders several sides of property. 3 additional tax lots (40 acres) also available, contact agent for additional features, too many to list. Appointment only