2557 Upper Applegate Road

Welcome to the Hidden Lake Ranch''. Beautiful Custom Built (4,871 sf) 4 bedroom, 3 bath home situated on 53.72 gorgeous acres with amazing views & a large seasonal year pond and gated entry. There's approx. 19.0 Irrigated Acres with Irrigation Rights,IG sprinkler system and great Southern Exposure. Lots of possibilities: Great for Pastures, Hay, Vinyard and etc. Tile roof, 3 Car Garage, Huge Wrap-Around Porches, 2 stall barn w/shop & small storage bldg/shop. Home has tons of Built-in amenities including: Huge Gourmet Kitchen w/Corian Counter tops, Vaulted Ceilings, Lower level Master Suite, two huge upper level guest suites, Sunken Living room, Separate Family & Game Room w/Wet Bar. This is a must see!