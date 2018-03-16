高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Jacksonville, United States - ¥8,236,280
免费询盘

Jacksonville, 97530 - United States

2557 Upper Applegate Road

约¥8,236,280
原货币价格 $1,300,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 4871
    平方英尺 (53.72 英亩)

房产描述

Welcome to the Hidden Lake Ranch''. Beautiful Custom Built (4,871 sf) 4 bedroom, 3 bath home situated on 53.72 gorgeous acres with amazing views & a large seasonal year pond and gated entry. There's approx. 19.0 Irrigated Acres with Irrigation Rights,IG sprinkler system and great Southern Exposure. Lots of possibilities: Great for Pastures, Hay, Vinyard and etc. Tile roof, 3 Car Garage, Huge Wrap-Around Porches, 2 stall barn w/shop & small storage bldg/shop. Home has tons of Built-in amenities including: Huge Gourmet Kitchen w/Corian Counter tops, Vaulted Ceilings, Lower level Master Suite, two huge upper level guest suites, Sunken Living room, Separate Family & Game Room w/Wet Bar. This is a must see!

MLS ID: 2977861

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX INTEGRITY
代理经纪:
Glen Thone
(541) 944-5873

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX INTEGRITY
代理经纪:
Glen Thone
(541) 944-5873

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_