21 Columnar Street

房产描述



Located in the prestigious Covenant Hills awaits this Quintessential Private Residence finished in 2015, 21 Columnar. Exquisitely designed 7,134sf chic Home flow's effortlessly through the int/ext, bountiful light, high ceilings, Travertine floors, Chef's kitchen w/ Brazilian granite, Professionally Designed interior's captivate you to the exterior amenities, 20ft+disappearing wall that brings your Family together to enjoy priceless staycation's in your own luxe resort, loggias, lounge areas, view decks, pearl/glass shell lined infinity edge pool and spa, yoga/meditation decks, outdoor kitchen, media center. Upper amenities, 3BrSuites w/ terraces, office, Romance and elegance await you in the master suite with a private terrace that delivers breathtaking views, fireplace, walk in closet w/ center island, onyx lined master bath with free standing tub. Captivating views of the valley, Ocean Breezes, Peak's, city lights, peek a boo ocean views and stunning sunsets. Additional features include Single loaded cul-de-sac that affords plenty of parking, Downstairs guest suite with private patio, movie room, Wine room, Gated motor court , LED Lighting, Complete Home H2o purification system, 250K Savant Smart Home Automation system with Sonance HP in/out speakers. Near all resturants,shopping,beach and highway access,The Perfect Family home awaits you.

