2301 Pacific Drive

房产描述



Corona del Mar's most sought out after address , the front row bluff of Pacific Drive. The residence is positioned to soak in the best the California Riviera has to offer . Captivating panoramic pacific vistas, dramatic yearly sunsets over Catalina Island, city lights/ hillsides ,the iconic Newport Harbor, Yacht watching of the jetty entry, Balboa Peninsula ,Balboa pavilion and ferris wheel, the wedge, Long Beach harbor, city lights into Los Angeles and Palos Verdes. This private residence has a classic California coastal spanish design. The Bright and open floor plan encompasses over 4300' appointed with high ceilings, large terraces on all levels for seamless interior to exterior entertaining . The Chefs kitchen is appointed with the finest finishes and appliances dressed with limestone floors and concrete/Calcutta counters. The residences master bedroom has the luxury of utilizing a complete level making it a true master retreat allowing for some of the most dramatic views. The master bath is wrapped in Calcutta stone , a large walk in closet that is uncommon for a bluff front property and optional fitness room or multi purpose. The homes design affords for guest and children to have a complete level to themselves allowing for the ultimate privacy. Within walking distance to the beach, yacht clubs, country club, restaurants, fashion island, the corona del mar village shops and minutes to John Wayne airport. The opportunity awaits you to live the dream on Pacific drive.

