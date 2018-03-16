高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Laguna Niguel, California, United States - ¥18,994,128
免费询盘

Laguna Niguel, California, 92677 - United States

17 Vista Montemar

约¥18,994,128
原货币价格 $2,998,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4800
    平方英尺

房产描述


With a 700 bottle wine cellar, this completely remodeled direct ocean view tuscan estate is beautiful perfection in every way. Custom mahogany graces the two story formal entry, gourmet kitchen, and cabinetry throughout this elegant home. The kitchen offers spellbinding direct ocean and canyon views plus all you would expect from the best, including stainless steel viking oven, dacor 6 burner cooktop, built-in refrigerator, granite, and mahogany...Stunning. New bathrooms, two full wet bars, distressed wood and french beaumaniere honed limestone flooring, fau paint treatments, solid wood doors, 4 zone high efficency heat and air, water softener. Fully finished garages with custom built wooded doors, custom cabinetry and epoxy floors. Gaze at the ocean from your master bedroom suite or balcony with glass wind screen! Handsome custom mahogany office with double glass doors is adjacent to full bathroom. There are four spacious bedrooms upstairs including the master suite. Beautiful!

MLS ID: OC17192640

联系方式

经纪公司：
luxaddress
分部：
Keller Williams Luxury Homes
代理经纪:
Dave Wilkinson
949-444-2329

联系方式

经纪公司：
luxaddress
分部：
Keller Williams Luxury Homes
代理经纪:
Dave Wilkinson
949-444-2329

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_