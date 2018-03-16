17 Vista Montemar

房产描述



With a 700 bottle wine cellar, this completely remodeled direct ocean view tuscan estate is beautiful perfection in every way. Custom mahogany graces the two story formal entry, gourmet kitchen, and cabinetry throughout this elegant home. The kitchen offers spellbinding direct ocean and canyon views plus all you would expect from the best, including stainless steel viking oven, dacor 6 burner cooktop, built-in refrigerator, granite, and mahogany...Stunning. New bathrooms, two full wet bars, distressed wood and french beaumaniere honed limestone flooring, fau paint treatments, solid wood doors, 4 zone high efficency heat and air, water softener. Fully finished garages with custom built wooded doors, custom cabinetry and epoxy floors. Gaze at the ocean from your master bedroom suite or balcony with glass wind screen! Handsome custom mahogany office with double glass doors is adjacent to full bathroom. There are four spacious bedrooms upstairs including the master suite. Beautiful!

