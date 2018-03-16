3662 Hunting Run Road

房产描述



Stunning former model at Lake Medina * Incredible details and craftsmanship * Built in 2007 and not occupied til 2013 * 5 bedrooms, 4 ½ baths * Oversized entry doors with 2 ½ story foyer * Custom Brazilian walnut wood, stone walls and 9” baseboards * Gorgeous chef’s kitchen with 2 sub-zero refrigerators and wine coolers, Electrolux Icon gas/electric range/double oven, built in oven, microwave, warming tray, dishwasher * 2 ½ story great room with stone fireplace * formal dining room * 1st floor Master suite with large sitting room w/gas fireplace and custom domed ceiling * Master bath with heated floors, whirlpool tub, steam shower, towel warming drawer, double sinks and water room * 4 add'l bedrooms each with private access to full baths Fully finished walkout lower level includes custom office/library with built in bookshelves, library ladder, fireplace and separate walkout to 2 tiered waterfalls and 3 ponds, heated floors, theater room with gorgeous stone fireplace, TV, built-ins, sauna, full bath, wine room, large pub sized bar with microwave, 2 sub-zero refrigerators, microwave and dishwasher, billiard/game room with TV, sitting area with corner fireplace and walkout to patio area * Set up for whole house audio, security and Wi-Fi system * Multi-level deck with wooded view of Lake Medina, gazebo w/8 person hot tub and wood burning fireplace * Side entry oversized 3 car garage w/heated floors and access to lower level * Truly the most beautiful home you will ever see.

