房产描述

Record-setter in Pioneer, another state-of-the art new construction 7/8.5 home with unparalleled interior and exterior finishes. The home to be built for the most discerning buyer in the very heart of Prime North Pinecrest. Floor to ceiling windows and spacious over-size rooms. Every room has a view of either the pool or perfectly manicured landscape. Custom finishes throughout. Sprawling driveway for a car collector's dream.