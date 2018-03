房产描述

Overlooking the SF Bay, this high-end new construction home is sure to please the most discerning buyers. Inviting, single-level open floor plan opens up to scenic views while distinguished architecture complements breathtaking surrounds, letting you indulge in a truly serene lifestyle. Pairing waterfront views w/everything you love about the Bay, this home inspires you to live a world apart yet connected to everything. Award-winning Tib school